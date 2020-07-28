A rainy pattern in place for the next few days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a light to calm wind and overnight lows in the mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and storms along with a southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and highs near 90.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with scattered rain and a few thunderstorms, a light southwest wind, and lows in the mid 70s..
THIS WEEK: Thursday and Friday will be cloudy with periods of rain, heavy at times, and a few thunderstorms each day. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s along with overnight lows in the mid 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms, highs in the mid 80s, and lows near 70. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower along with highs again in the mid 80s and lows near 70.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower each day. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s.
