Scattered showers and storms likely this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry and cloudy this morning with temperatures in the upper 70s. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon after 1 pm. Rain will not be widespread, but any storms could include heavy rain. High temperatures will be around 90 degrees this afternoon. There may also be a shower possible tonight. Low temperatures will be in the mid-70s.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 30%. High: 91. Winds will be southwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 20%. Low: 75. Winds south 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: As a cold front stalls over the area, rain chances will rise and temperatures will drop slightly. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s through the weekend. Showers and storms will be likely Wednesday and Thursday, but there will be breaks in the rain. A few afternoon and evening downpours will also be possible on Friday and Saturday, but the rain should clear out Sunday. 2-6 inches of rain will be possible through the weekend, so some flash flooding will be possible.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
