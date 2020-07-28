Scattered showers and storms likely this week

REST OF THE WEEK: As a cold front stalls over the area, rain chances will rise and temperatures will drop slightly. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s through the weekend. Showers and storms will be likely Wednesday and Thursday, but there will be breaks in the rain. A few afternoon and evening downpours will also be possible on Friday and Saturday, but the rain should clear out Sunday. 2-6 inches of rain will be possible through the weekend, so some flash flooding will be possible.