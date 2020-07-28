5 Star Story: The Grove at GPAC -- a peaceful place of nature and arts

“Right now, in this COVID era, it is a peaceful place. It is a place to feel like you’re being entertained, see others, talk to others -- to experience performing art that is not an old recording on your Netflix. But, it’s outside, under this grove of trees,” exclaimed Chandler. “We started at 10 and then, 25, 50, 75, so, we’re growing methodically and carefully. So, we won’t go to 300 until we’re ready -- until the community’s ready -- we want it to be safe. We’re certain that it is safe here and Mayor Palazzolo, the mayor of Germantown said, ‘You know Paul, The Grove is going to be a big part of reopening our community so, get to it.’ And that’s what we’re doing.”