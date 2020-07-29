Fall high school football/girls soccer could be on track for scheduled opening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s now looking more like fall contact sports will kickoff on-time this season in Tennessee. Governor Bill Lee will soon sign an executive order for TSSAA schools to be included in an exception on contact sports restrictions.
August 21 was supposed to be the opening date for high school football in Tennessee. That was knocked back to as late as September 18 with Tennessee under an executive order cut out all contact till August 29.
The new executive order number 55 will allow full contact on the prep gridiron, and for girls soccer as soon as it is signed.
Girls’ soccer games could begin as originally scheduled on August 17, with state champions held October 28-31. Football’s first games are August 21, with the State Championships set for December 3-5.
