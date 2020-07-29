The Memphis Zoo welcomes 4 new meerkat pups

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo has added four new additions to the ‘meerkat mob'. The pups were born May 24 to their parent’s Chip and Olivia, according to the zoo.
You can visit the meerkat pups at their exhibit across the from the cheetahs in Cat Country.
When the pups are on exhibit, they will begin exploring under the watchful eye of their mother and others in the group.
Zoo officials said young meerkats are often leery of birds and will hide in the burrow if they hear an airplane going over.
Memphis Zoo added the meerkat pups are part of a Species Survival Plan.
