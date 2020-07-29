More rain on the way and it will likely be heavy at times

An approaching cold front accompanied by a series of upper level disturbances will keep rain in the Mid-South through the end of the week and into the weekend. Rainfall will be heavy at times along with a few thunderstorms, but no widespread severe weather is expected.

By Ron Childers | July 29, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT - Updated July 29 at 6:49 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers along with a light southwest wind and lows in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and a few thunderstorms, southwest winds at 10 to 15 MPH, and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, southwest winds at 5 to 10 MPH, and lows in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, highs in the mid 80s, and lows in the lower 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms along with highs in the mid 80s and lows near 70. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a very slight chance of a stray shower, highs again in the mid 80s and lows near 70.

NEXT WEEK: Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be partly cloudy each day with afternoon highs in the mid 80s along with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

WMC Action News 5

