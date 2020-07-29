More rain on the way and it will likely be heavy at times

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers along with a light southwest wind and lows in the mid 70s.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and a few thunderstorms, southwest winds at 10 to 15 MPH, and highs in the mid to upper 80s.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, southwest winds at 5 to 10 MPH, and lows in the mid 70s.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, highs in the mid 80s, and lows in the lower 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms along with highs in the mid 80s and lows near 70. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a very slight chance of a stray shower, highs again in the mid 80s and lows near 70.
NEXT WEEK: Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be partly cloudy each day with afternoon highs in the mid 80s along with overnight lows in the upper 60s.
