MPD searching for gunman after homicide in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers with the Memphis Police Department are searching for a gunman after a deadly shooting overnight.
Police were called to the 3100 block of Horn Lake Rd. around 12:55 Wednesday morning. MPD found one man on the scene with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Regional One where he was pronounced dead.
No suspect information is available at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
