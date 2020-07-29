MPD: Woman charged with reckless homicide after 14-year-old shot, killed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have made an arrest after a 14-year-old girl was shot and killed Tuesday evening.
Police found the teen’s body at a home in the 4200 block of Arrow in Westwood. Investigators brought Tuwana Bynote in for questioning.
Bynote told officers she knew her juvenile son had a gun and has had it for months. She said she has tried taking the gun from him, but he would always take it back.
She told police she never removed the gun from the residence even though she knew she needed to.
The male juvenile waived his rights and admitted to accidentally shooting the teenage girl. He also told MPD he bought the gun on the streets.
He told police Bynote would hide the gun in the same spot every time she took it from him.
Bynote has been charged with reckless homicide.
