Passing showers or storms next few days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will remain partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon and evening with isolated showers or storms. It will still be hot with temperatures around 90 or so. Winds will be southwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a round of showers or storms late, especially by morning. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds south at 5 mph.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: Showers and storms will be likely at times with pockets of heavy rain possible. Highs will drop into the mid to upper 80s thanks to more clouds and higher rain chances. Lows will be in the 70s. It won’t be a washout each day, but expect rain at times.
WEEKEND: A cold front will move through and could kick off a few more showers or storms on Saturday. It won’t be a washout, but if you have outdoor activities planned, be ready to head inside or wait it out. Sunday is looking drier. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Lows will be around 70 Sunday morning. Next week looks slightly drier and less humid.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.