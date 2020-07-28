Rainy pattern for most of this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A front will stall out across our area and will keep us with scattered showers and storms this afternoon and tonight. Another front will approach and keep rain chances in the forecast through the weekend.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. High: Near 90. Winds will be southwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain and a few storms. Low: Mid 70s. Winds Southwest at 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday and Friday will be cloudy with periods of rain, heavy at times, and a few thunderstorms both days. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s along with overnight lows in the mid 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms, highs in the mid 80s, and lows near 70. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower along with highs again in the mid 80s and lows near 70.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower each day. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s.
