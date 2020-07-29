Riverside Drive scheduled to reopen weekdays starting Monday, Aug. 3

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After more than four months, the City of Memphis is reopening Riverside Drive to weekday traffic starting Monday, Aug. 3.
According to the City, all lanes will open Monday mornings and close Friday evenings after rush hour, remaining closed through weekends.
Riverside closed March 31 when the City shut down parks as part of the safer-at-home directive. It was originally expected to reopen last month with the transition to phase 3 of Shelby County’s Back-to-Business plan, but the reopening plan stalled when the county began experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases.
According to the City, temporary ADA parking is available along Riverside (shown in the map below).
The location for ADA parking is the same on weekdays and weekends, but patrons must access via Beale Street and Riverside Drive on weekends and call (901) 212-5926 for entry. Access is gated and subject to park hours.
