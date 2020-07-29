St. Jude Memphis Marathon goes virtual amid COVID-19 pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - St. Jude Children’s Hospital has made a big announcement concerning the upcoming marathon.
According to the news release, St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend will transition to a virtual experience. The marathon will take place over a four-month period, beginning in August, and end with a virtual race day on Saturday, December 5.
Participants will choose between three options for the virtual experience:
- 1-Race Challenge: complete a 5K, 10K, half or marathon on race day;
- 2-Race Challenge: complete two distances (5K, 10K, half marathon, marathon) in the months leading up to and on race day; or
- 4-Race Challenge: complete every distance (5K, 10K, half marathon and marathon) in the months leading up to and on race day.
After registering, participants will get a commemorative race number, distance-specific finisher medal, premium long-sleeved tech shirt and access to a community of athletes with a shared love of St. Jude and running.
St. Jude said more than $90 million has been raised throughout the history of the St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend.
For more information on registering for the marathon, visit stjude.org/marathon.
