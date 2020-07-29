Suspect arrested in connection with deadly shooting at Mississippi rap concert

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect is in custody in connection with the deadly shooting of two people at a rap concert in north Mississippi earlier this month.
Sheldon Gibbs was arrested Monday night in Memphis.
Detectives said the 20-year-old was wanted for first-degree murder for the deaths of a man and woman at the concert in Como July 12.
The victims were later identified as 19-year-old Jasmine Bradshaw and 37-year-old Elvie Wilbourn.
Gibbs is also charged with aggravated assault after four other people were hurt in the shooting.
Investigators said there were as many as five guns involved in the shooting.
