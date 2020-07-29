Tennessee State Sen. Katrina Robinson charged with theft, embezzlement involving government programs and wire fraud

According to a news release from Dunavant’s office, The Healthcare Institute received over $2.2 million in federal grants from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) between 2015 and 2019. During that time, Robinson reportedly stole more than $600,000 from THI by compensating herself well above what was allowed under the terms of the HRSA grant and by using Institute funds for payments and purchases for her own personal benefit and that of her immediate family.