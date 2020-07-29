Tennessee tax-free weekend starts Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It is that time of year again. Families who are planning to do some back to school shopping will probably want to take advantage of the Sales Tax Holiday that kicks off Friday in Tennessee.
Stores like Best Buy on Poplar Avenue in Germantown are used to gearing up to help families this time of year, but this year will be different.
"This is unprecedented, there's no trend we can look at, there's no historical data, because it is different," said General Manager Christine Wheaton.
Sales tax will be waived for clothing, school supplies, and art supplies with a sales price of $200 or less. And electronic devices, including computers and TVs at or under $3,000, will not be subject to a sales tax.
“You know we have list of items, it’s a lot of what can help through social distancing, through distance learning, through work from home. Additionally, this year what’s different for tax free, is the limit’s at $3,000 versus $1,500,” Wheaton explained.
Governor Bill Lee said in a press release earlier this month:
"The COVID-19 pandemic has caused immense economic strain on Tennessee families. These sales tax holidays will allow them to keep more of their hard-earned money and support Tennessee businesses."
It has become the norm for stores like Best Buy to have hand sanitizer available for customers and require them to wear masks.
Stores also have markers on the floor helping customers stay six feet apart, and a queue outside where people can wait to limit the number of customers inside.
"If they should need a mask we are providing them. Throughout the building there's also some sanitation stations where they can interact with our product but then be able to sanitize as well," said Wheaton.
Tennessee’s tax-free weekend kicks off Friday, July 31 at midnight until midnight Sunday, August 2.
