UTHSC doctor on city-county task force answers COVID-19 questions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South doctor who is a key player in the Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force answered questions for us Tuesday on the latest developments surrounding the coronavirus pandemic and the impact it’s having on the Mid-South.
Dr. Jon McCullers, the chair of the Department of Pediatrics in the College of Medicine at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center and Pediatrician in Chief at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital, shared with us his thoughts on Shelby County Schools’ decision to go all-virtual.
McCullers said he doesn’t think there is a right decision at this point.
“With the level of community transmission we’re seeing, we know there are going to be cases in schools. And we know there are health risks associated with those cases -- health risks to the faculty and staff at schools and then tot he parents if the kids are to bring this home into the household,” said McCullers.
He said officials also so know that learning at home is not the ideal learning environment. Children who face food insecurity and other adversities need to attend school in-person.
“I think our consistent message has been it’s important for kids to get back in class and back to that face-to-face. We know there is some risk --the question is how much is too much,” said McCullers.
He believes some school systems and parents will decide that it is too much of a health risks considering the communal transmission in Shelby County.
View the full interview with McCullers in the video at the top of the story.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.