Vandals target 3 Shelby Co. officials homes overnight

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Overnight, vandals targeted the homes of multiple leaders in the Shelby County government.
Suspects visited the residences of Shelby County commission chair Mark Billingsley, commissioner Amber Mills, and Sherrif Floyd Bonner.
Paint and flyers were scattered on their front yards and streets.
Officials said all the incidents will be investigated by respective law enforcement agencies.
This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.
