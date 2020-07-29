Victim speaks out after being pushed into wall by Memphis pastor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South woman is speaking out about being thrown into a wall and onto the ground, after a Memphis pastor pleaded guilty to the assault.
“I have screws in my leg. They’ll be there for the rest of my life. That’s all I have to say,” said Linda Holland, victim.
Linda Holland got those injuries and more after she was attacked at a church function. The video shows the attack at the Greater Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in February.
Keith Robinson is seen exchanging words with 68-year-old Holland and then throwing her up against the wall and onto the ground. A police affidavit says Robinson’s wife, Melody, was also involved. The video shows Holland being kicked.
The affidavit says Keith Robinson is Holland’s cousin’s son. Holland said she wasn’t sure why she was attacked, it could have been a lawsuit involving her brother’s burial.
Keith Robinson pleaded guilty to assault and was given diversion, no jail time, by the judge. The charges will be dropped if he completes a probation period of just under a year without getting into trouble.
“She would have settled for the probation and it still on his record. The diversion says that if he stays out of trouble, it will go away,” said Dr. Kenneth Brewer, spokesperson.
Holland and Dr. Kenneth Brewer, her spokesperson, showed up at the DA’s office to talk with a prosecutor about the case.
Brewer says the main issue is that Holland wasn’t notified about Robinson’s court hearing.
“She wasn’t told about coming at all. There was no letter sent to her. There was no phone call sent to her saying that she supposed to be at court this time and she never got that,” said Brewer.
The DA’s office said it got a call from Holland’s father who said he would be in court to speak on his daughter’s behalf.
And the office thought Holland knew about it.
Brewer would only say the attack on Holland was a family church matter. No matter what it was, Linda Holland still has what could be lifetime injuries.
“I’m 68. Normal lady just taking allergy pills. I’m stuck at home for this,” said Holland.
The DA’s office says it takes the welfare of victims seriously, and apologizes for any misunderstanding.
Linda Holland is planning a civil lawsuit against Robinson.
