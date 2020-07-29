WATCH: Collierville superintendent discusses back-to-school plans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville students return to the classroom in person or remotely Aug. 17.
The district is offering hybrid and virtual options to families, and many parents expressed concerns about the lack of a traditional option and limited online classes at a Tuesday night school board meeting.
Collierville’s hybrid plan will have students in the classroom two days a week and virtual the rest of the week.
Superintendent Dr. Gary Lilly discussed the district’s reopening plans in a live interview with WMC’s Andrew Douglas.
