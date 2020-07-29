WATCH: Lauderdale County Schools superintendent discusses back-to-school reopening plans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Lauderdale County School District begins the new year on a staggered/alternating schedule Aug. 13 through Sept. 4.
The district is operating based on phases with most instruction delivered in person, but remote learning is possible depending on the phase. Families were also given the option to apply for full-time remote/virtual learning.
Superintendent Shawn Kimble discussed the district’s re-entry plan Wednesday morning with WMC’s Andrew Douglas.
Watch the interview in the player above.
