Amber Alert issued for missing 21-month-old in Tennessee

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are searching for a missing toddler in east Tennessee.
According to the TBI, 21-month-old Caylen Williams was last seen in Monroe County.
Officials believe he is with his non-custodial mother, Lakeisha Williams, 22. The mother now faces a charge of parental kidnapping.
Caylen is biracial, 2′ tall and weighs approximately 22 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a shirt with cartoon characters, shorts, and black boots.
His mother, Lakeisha Williams, is biracial, 5′3″, and weighs approximately 163 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Caylen Williams, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
