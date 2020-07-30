Complicated weather pattern keeps the chance of rain & storms in the area overnight and Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong to severe producing damaging wind and hail. Winds will be from the southwest at 5 to 10 MPH with overnight lows in the mid 70s.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon and evening along with a southwest wind at 5 to 15 MPH and highs in the upper 80s.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, a light southwest wind, and lows in the low to mid 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms mainly in the morning and early afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s with lows near 70. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a very slight chance of a stray shower or storm along with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and highs in the mid 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and mild with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lows near 70.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.