Grizzlies backup point guard sidelined at least one week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The NBA bubble concept was supposed to protect the players and staff from the coronavirus. It’s worked, so far, with zero positives from those inside its shelter.
It hasn’t worked for injuries, though, as the Memphis Grizzlies have found out once again.
This time it’s backup point guard Tyus Jones. Jones complaining of a sore knee after Tuesday win over Miami. On Wednesday, the Grizz put him on the shelf for at least a week, then they’ll re-evaluate his condition.
That means he’ll the all-important seeding games against the Portland Trail Blazers Friday, plus Sunday against the Spurs and Monday against the Pelicans.
Next Wednesday’s game against Utah is also in question. “I’ve got confidence in a lot of different players on our team,” said Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins.
“Kyle Anderson, DeAnthony Melton, guys who’ve gotten a chance this season, or over the course of their careers to play the point... We’re just going to feel the roster in our first game with competitors.”
The Grizzlies open the NBA restart Friday afternoon down in Orlando, Florida against the Portland Trail Blazers. Tipoff is at 3 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.