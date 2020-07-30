The Investigators: Should parents in certain communities be more concerned for their children’s risk of contracting COVID-19?

“Certainly the children living in the households in those communities are at higher risk,” said Dr. Sandy Arnold, Division Chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. “If children are living at home with parents who are going to work, especially in these higher risk communities, some of those children will contract COVID-19 and some of those children will go to school. It’s not a question of if, it’s when there will be a child who has COVID in a school. The question is whether we can keep that child from spreading it to other children.”