Memphis Tigers Football score anonther top kicking recruit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In college football, the Memphis Tigers add another top commitment with an eye toward the future.
Five-star placekicker David Kemp commits to the U of M. He hit 15 of 19 field goals last season as a high school junior. The Tigers, who consistently rate as one of the best special teams program in the country, will need a placekicker when Riley Patterson graduates after this season.
Patterson is a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award as the Nation’s Top Placekicker.
The U of M has two kickers rated among the best in the NFL in Jake Elliott of the Philadelphia Eagles, and former New England Patriots All-Pro Stephen Gostkowski.
Former Tiger Kicker Joey Allison was the first Lou Groza Award winner back in 1992.
