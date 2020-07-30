Millington, Collierville school districts announce school lunch changes in response to COVID-19

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Lunch procedures will look different for students attending Milllington and Collierville schools this fall.
Both municipal school districts plan to utilize the cafeteria and classrooms during lunch, to help with social distancing.
In Millington schools, all Pre-K through fifth grade students will eat in classrooms. Middle and high school students will eat in the cafeteria and use classrooms as overflow spaces.
Superintendent James Bo Griffin explained, "At the high school we have a very large cafeteria, so we're going to use social distancing in there and have shifts where they come in and get their meals. We're also going to be eating in the classroom as well. Grab-and-go breakfast in the morning instead of the traditional standing in line."
Lunches will be handed out in covered containers.
In Collierville, the location where students eat will vary by campus, and could be held outdoors, as well as in the cafeteria and classroom.
Collierville students will be served grab and go meals.
Both municipal school districts are offering a hybrid model where students attend school for part of the week. Millington schools plan to serve lunch for students even on days they are learning from home.
Both districts will also screen cafeteria staff with temperature checks at each campus. They will also be required to wear masks.
