Occasional showers or storms through Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will remain partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon and evening with isolated showers or storms. A few could be severe with strong wind. It will still be hot with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be southwest 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy isolated to scattered showers or storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds southwest at 5 mph.
FRIDAY: More of the same with a few bands of showers or storms. It may not rain all day, but it could be heavy where it does. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Another round of rain and storms is possible late Friday night. A few storms could be strong with gusty wind.
WEEKEND: A cold front will move through and could kick off a few more showers or storms on Saturday. It won’t be a washout, but if you have outdoor activities planned, be ready to head inside or wait it out. Sunday is looking drier. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Lows will be around 70 Sunday morning. Next week looks drier and less humid with highs in the 80s.
