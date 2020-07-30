Oxford police release sketch of person of interest in weekend sexual assault

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Oxford police have released a sketch of a person of interest in a weekend sexual assault.
On Wednesday, investigators said police responded to a reported sexual assault on Old Taylor Road early Saturday morning. Police believe the suspect entered the home through an unlocked window.
Thursday, police released a sketch of the person of interest who the victim described as a light-skinned black male.
Anyone who recognizes the man in the sketch should call police at (662) 232-2400 or Crime Stoppers at (662) 234-8477.
