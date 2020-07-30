Scattered thunderstorms likely today and tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few showers will be likely this morning and scattered thunderstorms could impact any afternoon plans. It will be mostly cloudy, but we should see enough sunshine to bring temperatures into the lower 90s in most locations. Today will not be a wash-out and there will be long breaks in the rain, but you should expect several rounds of showers and storms today. Some thunderstorms could have gusty winds up to 40 mph. Rain will also be possible overnight and low temperatures will dip into the mid-70s.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 60%. High: 90. Winds will be southwest 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 60%. Low: 75. Winds southwest 5-10 mph.
FRIDAY: Rain will be even more likely tomorrow s a low-pressure system and cold front sit over the area. Most of the Mid-South will receive 1-2 inches of rain. Some thunderstorms could have strong winds and frequent lightning. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.
WEEKEND: This weather system will still be nearby on Saturday, which means scattered thunderstorms will once again be possible in the afternoon. Thankfully, we finally dry out on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s both days this weekend.
NEXT WEEK: It will stay mostly dry at the start of next week. High temperatures will also park in the mid-80s, which is cooler than normal for early August. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.