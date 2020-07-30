Scattered thunderstorms likely today and tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few showers will be likely this morning and scattered thunderstorms could impact any afternoon plans. It will be mostly cloudy, but we should see enough sunshine to bring temperatures into the lower 90s in most locations. Today will not be a wash-out and there will be long breaks in the rain, but you should expect several rounds of showers and storms today. Some thunderstorms could have gusty winds up to 40 mph. Rain will also be possible overnight and low temperatures will dip into the mid-70s.