SCSO posts warnings along Mississippi River after recent drownings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has put out warning signs at one very dangerous spot along the Mississippi River after three people drowned over the last several weeks.
Thursday, the Search and Rescue team put up the signs to warn families who visit the area near River Bluff Road.
Captain Anthony Buckner says there are hidden dangers in the Mississippi River.
After our third drowning, here at the Mississippi River, we took to the round table this week, realizing that we need to do something. We need to do more, so we designed a sign, working with Latino-Memphis, to warn people who may be coming out,” said Buckner. “This place looks very peaceful, it looks very inviting, but to remind them there are some dangers out there that they may not be aware of.”
The signs posted in the area are both in English and Spanish.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.