Storm in Caribbean Sea officially becomes Tropical Storm Isaias

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The active 2020 Hurricane Season continues as we officially have our 9th named cyclone of the season, Tropical Storm Isaias (ees-ah-EE-ahs).
Isaias as of 9 am on Thursday, July 30th, is positioned 105 miles east southeast of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, moving northwest around 20 mph. It is currently lashing winds of 60 mph and heavy rains across Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and Haiti.
As with any tropical track, the “cone of uncertainty” put forth by the National Hurricane Center continues to adjust as new data comes in to the NHC. Right now, the forecasted track has it moving in the general direction of Turks and Caicos, the Bahamas and then along the East Coast of Florida, in the general direction of Miami.
The track then has Isaias hug Floridas Atlantic Coast line before it stays out to see and tracks near Georgia, South Carolina and then possibly making landfall along the North Carolina Coast near Wilmington.
The NHC does not foresee Isaias becoming a Hurricane, keeping it a Tropical Storm during its entire movement towards the United States coastline. That means winds should stay below 74 mph, which is the wind speed required to make it a Category 1 Hurricane according to the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.
As with any tropical system, the forecasted cone of uncertainty and strength will continue to be adjusted as the National Hurricane Center studies the latest data of the storm.
