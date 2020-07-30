UofM starting fall semester with virtual instruction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis announced Thursday the fall semester will begin with virtual/remote instruction.
According to the university’s website, the first month of instruction will be delivered remotely wherever possible.
Some face-to-face instruction will continue on campus when not possible to conduct virtually, including laboratories, clinical training, arts/music and engineering courses.
All face-to-face instruction will occur in small numbers and follow the UofM’s guidelines and protocols outlined in the return to campus plan.
The university will reassess in early September and determine if regular on-ground or hybrid courses can safely return to campus.
The fall semester begins Aug. 17.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.