UofM starting fall semester with virtual instruction

UofM starting fall semester with virtual instruction
(Source: WMC Action News 5)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | July 30, 2020 at 2:57 PM CDT - Updated July 30 at 2:57 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis announced Thursday the fall semester will begin with virtual/remote instruction.

According to the university’s website, the first month of instruction will be delivered remotely wherever possible.

Some face-to-face instruction will continue on campus when not possible to conduct virtually, including laboratories, clinical training, arts/music and engineering courses.

All face-to-face instruction will occur in small numbers and follow the UofM’s guidelines and protocols outlined in the return to campus plan.

The university will reassess in early September and determine if regular on-ground or hybrid courses can safely return to campus.

The fall semester begins Aug. 17.

Read UofM President M. David Rudd’s complete statement about the phased reopening.

University of Memphis releases plan to return to campus in the fall

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.