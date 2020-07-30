WATCH: West Memphis superintendent discusses back-to-school reopening plans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Students in West Memphis begin the new school year Aug. 24, but it’s up to families to decide whether the children will return to a traditional classroom or learn at home.
The deadline to opt in for virtual learning has been extended. Click here to see the district’s re-entry plan and find the link to choose remote learning.
Superintendent Jon Collins is talking about West Memphis’ reopening plans Thursday with WMC’s Joy Redmond.
Watch his interview live in the player above at 9:30 or click here to watch in the app.
