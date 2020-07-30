WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational round one recap: Koepka tops leaderboard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A very familiar name at the top of the leaderboard after the first round of the WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Defending champ Brooks Koepka posted an 8-under 62 in the first round.
“Played good. Drove it well, putted well, chipped it well, did everything very solid,” Koepka said after his round. “Missed it in the correct spots and never really felt like I was having to work too hard out there so that’s a little different than it has been.”
Koepka hoping for a really strong finish here in Memphis. He has struggled this year on the PGA tour with only one top 10 finish this year. However, he likes TPC Southwind and is very familiar with the course.
“I do feel comfortable in this place. I like it, but at the same time, it’s the first time where I feel like I know where my misses are. I know when the club’s in the correct spot, I know when the putting stroke is nice,” he added. “It’s all just the work we’ve put in over the last three weeks of countless hours of beating balls and on the putting green.”
Tee times for the second round were moved up to 7am-9am to hopefully avoid weather. According to one caddy, a rain delay can be good for a player who is struggling on the course, but isn’t necessarily good for a player on a roll.
