Breakdown: Billion dollar disasters. Why 2020 is going to be costly.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC)- 2020 has been a year already that we won’t soon forget. It’s been an expensive year too when it comes to the cost of weather disasters.
As of early July, there have already been 10 weather events with losses exceeding $1 billion in the United States. The total price so far is $17.6 billion. Among these events were 10 severe storm events. These events caused 80 deaths and had major impacts on the economy of the areas affected. Severe thunderstorms was mostly to blame. The storms contained strong damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes.
It’s been awhile that it has been so costly so fast. Going back 40 years, the last time this happened, that it was so costly in the first six months of the year was with 11 events in 2017. According to NOAA in 2011 and 2016, these were also years that had as many as 10 billion-dollar weather disasters through June.
Since 1980 through this June of 2020, there have been 273 weather and climate disasters that have reached overall damage costs that equal to or exceeded $1 billion. This includes adjustments for inflation.
Check out the list below at when and where this year’s billion-dollar weather disasters happened
Jan. 10-12: Tornadoes in the southeast and flooding in the north equaled $1.1 billion, and 10 killed
Feb. 5-7: Severe weather across the south and northeast which cost $1.2 billion and 3 killed
March 2-4: Tornadoes that struck Middle Tennessee and Southeast severe weather which cost $2 billion and 25 killed
April 12-13: Southeast, Eastern tornado outbreak that totaled $3 billion and 35 were killed
April 21-23: Southern severe weather ($1.1 billion, 3 killed)
May 3-5: Central and Eastern severe weather ($1.7 billion, 2 killed)
May 20-23: South, Central and Eastern severe weather ($1.3 billion, 2 killed)
Climatologist warn that we are likely to remain active when it comes to big weather events.
It’s not just storms that is the concern but wildfires can be costly and of course damaging. With parts of the US in drought, wildfires could become more problematic. In 2018 the Camp Fire was one of the deadliest, killing 85 people and destroying near 150,000 acres of land in California.
This has been an active hurricane season with same name storms so far and we are not even at the peak of the season, which arrives in mid-September.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.