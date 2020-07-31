Corinth School District reports positive COVID-19 test during first week of school

CORINTH, Miss. (WLBT) - Corinth School District was the first in Mississippi to return to class, and as the first week comes to a close, the district reports a positive COVID-19 test from someone inside the school.
District officials say contact tracing has been done at the school, and they’ve notified anyone who’s been in close contact with the person who test positive.
Anyone who fit the criteria (within six feet of the infected person for 15 minutes or more) will have to quarantine for 14 days. Those students will continue working digitally.
Parents or guardians of Corinth students were given the option of returning to school in-person or virtually. 85% of the student’s families chose for them to go back to school.
“It’s something our community wanted. It’s something we thought we could do,” said Corinth Superintendent Dr. Lee Childress. “Taking all precautions, keeping windows open, doors open to have ventilation in the classrooms. Anything that we can do to provide a safe learning environment.”
