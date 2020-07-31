A few storms through tonight but dry by late weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will remain partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon and evening with isolated showers or storms. A few could be severe with strong wind. It will still be hot with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be southwest 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers or storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds southwest at 5-10 mph.
WEEKEND: A cold front will move through and could kick off a few more showers Saturday. It won’t be a washout, but if you have outdoor activities planned, you may be interrupted by an occasional shower. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Sunday is looking drier. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Lows will be around 70 Sunday morning.
NEXT WEEK: It looks mostly dry with only a stray shower possible Monday. It will be a little less humid with highs in the 80s. Lows will be in the 60s to around 70.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.