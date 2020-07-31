Gov. Hutchinson allows AAA to proceed on Arkansas HS fall sports calendar

“The Arkansas Athletic Association has presented a schedule for football in terms of no-contact team drills with helmets. And that will be from August 3rd to August 7th. We want our student athletes in football to proceed with our no contact team drills with helmets throughout next week. I’m also asking the AAA to submit a plan to the Arkansas Department of Health to have football, volleyball, and cheerleading this fall. That will allow the ADH to review and develop guidelines for mitigating the virus risk associated with contact sports. I’m announcing that I’m establishing a HS sports advisory group to make recommendations to me and to assist the ADH on the best practices for protecting the student-athletes and school personnel. And to lead us to having a regular sports season this fall.”