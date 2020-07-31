Gov. Reeves’ office releases COVID-19 executive orders ‘cheat sheet’

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - With Gov. Tate Reeves having signed several executive orders related to COVID-19, his office is now making it easier to know what the orders mean for Mississippians across the state.
“As we’ve worked to respond quickly to mitigate the impact of the pandemic, I know all of these orders have left many confused on where they stand. There’s times when even my team and I have had difficulty keeping track,” Reeves said in a Facebook post Friday.
Reeves released a COVID-19 executive orders “cheat sheet” that lays out the executive orders that apply statewide and the orders applying to counties identified as hotspots.
The cheat sheet applies to only the governor’s executive orders and does not show restrictions put in place by county governments or municipalities.
You can view the full cheat sheet below. You can also full the full executive orders here.
