Isaias now a Hurricane, forecasted to move along Atlantic Coast

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The active 2020 Hurricane Season officially continues as we watch Isaias (ees-ah-EE-ahs) strengthened to a Category 1 Hurricane.
Isaias is the earliest 9th named storm on record in the Atlantic storm basin, having formed in the end of July, well before the peak time for hurricane season which is September 10th.
As of 10 AM on Friday, July 31st, Isaias is positioned 365 miles south southeast of the Great Abaco Island and moving northwest around 16 mph. It is currently lashing winds around 75 mph through Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas as it tracks closer to the U.S. coastline.
As with any tropical track, the “cone of uncertainty” put forth by the National Hurricane Center continues to adjust as new data comes into the NHC. Right now, the forecasted track has it moving towards Florida, staying just off the Eastern Coastline of the Sunshine State by Saturday into Sunday.
The track then has Isaias move towards Georgia and South Carolina by Monday, then possibly making landfall along the North Carolina Coast in the vicinity of Wilmington sometime Monday night.
Isaias defied the odds and strengthen to a Category 1 storm and according to the NHC, should remain a category 1 hurricane throughout its movement just off shore the U.S. East Coast.
If the storm then makes landfall in North Carolina, the land will help weaken the storm as it then pushes up towards New England by Wednesday.
As with any tropical system, the forecasted cone of uncertainty and strength will continue to be adjusted as the National Hurricane Center studies the latest data of Hurricane Isaias.
