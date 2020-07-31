Jazz beat Pelicans/help Grizzlies in NBA restart

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The last NBA games played that counted were way back on March 11. Now, the association is back with season restart seeding games down in the bubble in Orlando, Florida.
Thursday night, the New Orleans Pelicans, who trail the Grizz by 3.5 for the eighth and final playoff spot in the west, take on the Utah Jazz at Disney World.
Former Grizz star Mike Conley wore I Am A Man on his jersey in honor of the Memphis sanitation workers strike.
Zion Williamson for the Pels does his thing with 13 points in 15 minutes. But, Conley comes through with 20 for Utah.
Jazz beat the Pelicans, final 106-104. The Grizzlies open their restart Friday at 3 p.m. against the Portland Trail Blazers.
