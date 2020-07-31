Memphis Shelby County Education Association hosting free COVID-19 testing for SCS teachers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - At least 1,000 Shelby County Schools teachers will get tested for COVID-19 next week. The Memphis Shelby County Education Association is hosting free testing for members.
For many teachers, the goal in getting tested for COVID-19 comes down to a message they preach to their students.
“Knowledge is power,” MSCEA Executive Director Keith Williams said. “So, we’ve decided to partner with the Shelby County Health Department and the City of Memphis to do this testing of all teachers.
MSCEA represents more than 4,000 SCS teachers.
“We’ve had over 1,000 people who have signed up,” Williams said.
The test will be offered Monday through Friday at the Association’s auditorium at 126 Flicker Street.
Since the release of Shelby County Schools’ reopen plan, the association has been critical of the district for not testing students and staff especially when the original plan had the option for families to send their children back to in person classes.
Even with the district switching its plan to an all virtual one this week, MSCEA’s Executive Director Keith Williams said teachers still want to get tested.
“It’s going to be virtual but they can come to the classrooms and teach,” Williams said. “So, that presents some degree of uncertainty there. We have a lot of senior teachers, we have a lot of young teachers. All of them want to know under the conditions in which they are working.”
Members should have gotten an email about the testing with a registration link. Williams said you must be registered to get tested.
