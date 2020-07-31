MPD asks for public’s help with 2017 cold case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been nearly three years since a drive-by shooting killed a Memphis teen, and police are asking for help with the case.
Just after midnight Aug. 3, 2017, police responded to a shooting on Park Avenue near Goodman Street. Officers found a 2006 Kia SUV that crashed into a utility pole.
Tadarius Tate, 19, was found shot to death in the driver’s seat. A second man was found shot in the street. He went to the hospital for treatment.
Police determined the shooting was a “drive-by,” but they’re still trying to crack the case.
Cold case investigators are asking for witnesses or anyone with information to call (901) 636-2653. Tipsters could qualify for a $1,000 reward.
