MPD seeking tips, offering reward in shooting of off-duty officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for the people responsible for shooting an off-duty officer in the arm Tuesday while working security for St. Jude.
Friday, MPD put pressure on the community to come forward and help bring the people responsible to justice. Police released new information about the shooting of the off-duty officer.
We now know the suspects allegedly stole their getaway car earlier in the day from a woman at a gas station on Elvis Presley Boulevard.
Friday, the Memphis Police Department called the shooting unnecessary and cowardly.
“The worst day is when you get a phone call, [telling] you an officer has been shot,” Lambert Ross, Lt. Col. Memphis Police Department said. “It’s worse when that officer works at your station.”
According to MPD, an off-duty officer who is a 10-year veteran of the force, was working a second job Tuesday morning as a security officer at St. Jude Children’s Hospital when he tried to stop alleged car burglars at Alabama and Luaderdale.
When the officer announced himself, one suspect got into the passenger seat of a black Pontiac and took off.
Down the road, the car turned around and fired four shots at the officer, according to investigators. He was hit in the arm.
“They were gone,” Ross said. “He thought they were gone, so that’s a coward move.”
We’re told that officer is doing well.
Friday, police said the suspect’s car was allegedly stolen at gun point from an unnamed gas station on Elvis Presley.
“Lady putting air in her tire, they pull up, put a gun to her face, jump in the car, she tries to get her purse out and they fired a shot at her,” Ross said.
Standing in front of the Raines Station where the injured officer works, Lieutenant Colonal Lambert Ross said Memphis Police are not happy with the lack of help they’ve received from the public thus far.
“There’s been no information, none,” Ross said.
A $6,000 reward has been offered for a tip that leads to an arrest.
Ross also had a message for the suspects who have not been arrested.
“It’s not too late to change your life,” Ross said. “It’s not.”
The Memphis Police Department says the best way to leave an anonymous tip that would make the tipster eligible for the $6,000 reward is to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.