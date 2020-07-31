Nutbush residents plea for the city’s help to stop speeding

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tire marks decorate the streets along Speck Drive and McAdams Street. Residents say the marks are proof of the speeding that goes on every night.
“Every single day, 10, 15 cars speeding, but this particular area, this is where they do the so called donuts,” said Barbara Trenell, Nutbush resident.
Neighbors say the constant speeding has been going on for months and is getting worse.
“We need something that’s going to keep the rest of us safe, because I no longer feel safe, I don’t even let my kids outside anymore,” said Alisha Padilla, Nutbush resident.
Sunday, neighbors heard a loud bang, one of them stepped outside and saw a vehicle over a street sign.
Memphis Police say the vehicle was stolen, and was possibly being driven by a teenager.
In this video captured by another resident you can see a group of people walking away from the car.
Residents say they've reported the issues to police and want the city to take action.
“We need some more street lights out here, maybe some speed bumps and I believe we need some police cameras as well,” said Padilla.
Shelby County Commissioner Willie Brooks represents District 6.
He says public safety is a priority, and is working on getting cameras in his district.
“I am working with MPD to determine the most strategic location to have those cameras, which would include license plate readers,” said Brooks.
Brooks says funding has already been allocated to purchase the cameras, he hopes to have them installed by this fall.
Brooks also plans to talk with Memphis City Councilwoman Michalyn Easter-Thomas about the situation and recommends residents reach out to her about getting speed bumps.
We reached out to councilwoman Thomas who represents District 7, she was not able to comment.
