Rain chances are quickly diminishing as cooler drier air moves our way

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers or storms, a light southwest wind, and overnight lows in the lower 70s.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers during the morning and afternoon along with a west wind at 5 to 10 MPH and highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a chance of patchy fog, light west winds, and lows in the mid to upper 60s.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and mild with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows near 70.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with high temperatures in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s and lows near 70.
