SEC goes to conference only football schedule for 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The SEC has finally spoken. The Southeastern Conference will play a ten-game conference only football schedule this fall due to COVID-19.
Games are slated to begin on September 26. That was originally supposed to be week four of the 2020 season.
It’s not known at this time how the league will fill out the additional two games of its conference only schedule.
The SEC usually plays an eight-game league slate. The SEC Championship game is now set for December 19.
