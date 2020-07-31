Storms possible today, but we dry out this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Although most of the area will be dry for the morning commute, a few showers could linger through the late morning in a few areas. Mississippi would have the best chance for rain this morning. It will be mostly cloudy, but there will be a few peeks of sunshine. We will have a chance for an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon, but the best chance for rain will be after 5 pm as a cold front pushes into the Mid-South. Passing storms with gusty winds and heavy rain will be possible through late tonight. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lows tonight will drop into the mid-70s.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 60%. High: 89. Winds will be southwest 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 60%. Low: 74. Winds southwest 5-10 mph.
WEEKEND: This weather system will still be nearby on Saturday, so the first half of the day will include clouds and drizzle. Thankfully, dry air moves in by sunset and clouds will clear by Sunday morning. We will have sunshine and no rain Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s both days this weekend.
NEXT WEEK: We will have a rare break from the heat next week with temperatures running about 5 degrees below average. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s through at least Thursday. Although an afternoon pop-up shower will be possible, most of the area will not see rain and there will be sunshine every day. Low temperatures will be a treat with the mid to upper 60s each evening.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.