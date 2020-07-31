Storms possible today, but we dry out this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Although most of the area will be dry for the morning commute, a few showers could linger through the late morning in a few areas. Mississippi would have the best chance for rain this morning. It will be mostly cloudy, but there will be a few peeks of sunshine. We will have a chance for an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon, but the best chance for rain will be after 5 pm as a cold front pushes into the Mid-South. Passing storms with gusty winds and heavy rain will be possible through late tonight. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lows tonight will drop into the mid-70s.