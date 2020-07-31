Tax-free weekend starts July 31 in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For Mid-South families needing to do some back to school shopping, this may be the best weekend to get started.
Arkansas’ tax-free weekend is August 1 and August 2. School supplies, instructional material, and school art supplies are tax-free. Clothing under $100 dollars is also tax-free.
This does not include sports equipment, personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies, or sewing supplies.
Mississippi’s sales tax holiday is July 31 and August 1. Clothing items and school supplies below $100 are eligible.
If an item is on sale and it's below the $100 threshold, it is eligible for the sales tax holiday.
However, buy one get one free sales do not qualify.
Tennessee’s tax-free weekend kicks off July 31 and goes through August 2.
You can get school supplies and clothes under $200 and electronics under $3,000.
The sales tax is also waived online in every state... but you still have to pay shipping and handling.
Tennessee has doubled the limit for electronics that are tax-free. This year it’s $3,000 instead of $1,500.
Some of the items that are eligible include:
- Laptops
- TVs
- Smart Watches
- Cell Phones
- Game Consoles
Also, clothing, school supplies and art supplies under $200 are tax-free.
Stores like Best Buy are used to heating up for back to school shopping - but this year’s different. It has become normal for stores like Best Buy to have hand sanitizers available for customers and require them to wear masks.
Stores also have markers on the floor helping customers stay six feet apart, and a queue outside where people can wait to limit the number of customers inside.
