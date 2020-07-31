TDOT: Multi-vehicle crash on I-40 causing major delays

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A multi-vehicle wreck on I-40 near highway 385 is causing major delays.
According to TDOT, the crash occurred around 7:55 Friday morning. Crews expect to have the area cleared by 9:00 a.m.
Westbound traffic has been affected with the left lane blocked and eastbound traffic is affected with the left lane blocked.
Westbound traffic has also been diverted to alternate routes.
It’s unclear if anyone was injured at this time. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.